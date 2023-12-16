The Impact of Social Media on Local Restaurants

Social media platforms have become powerful tools for promoting local businesses, especially when it comes to food. Keith Lee, a popular content creator on TikTok, has garnered millions of followers through his authentic reviews and support of local restaurants across the country. Recently, his visit to Bruckner Pizza in the Soundview neighborhood of the Bronx gained attention.

Unlike the previous article, there was no prior knowledge of the post until after Lee’s visit and when customers started flocking to the restaurant. Paulie Mars, a fellow content creator from the Bronx, had recommended Bruckner Pizza to Lee, showcasing the strong sense of community among food enthusiasts. Mars expressed her delight, emphasizing the connecting power of food.

Bruckner Pizza, a family-owned business, was grateful for the unexpected exposure. Their Dominican pizza slice, topped with homemade pernil, received high praise from Lee. Juan Valdez, a member of the Bruckner Pizza team, credited the “Keith Lee effect” for bringing energy to the food community in the city. The increased attention on Bruckner Pizza also promotes other local restaurants, as customers often engage in conversations and recommendations in the comments section of Lee’s posts.

One such recommendation was Ollin, a family-owned restaurant in East Harlem. The Perez family, who owns and operates the establishment, expressed their gratitude for the boost in business. They encouraged everyone to support local mom-and-pop shops, echoing a sentiment shared many small businesses.

The power of social media cannot be underestimated when it comes to promoting and shining a spotlight on local restaurants. As people continue to talk about food and share pictures on social media platforms, content creators like Keith Lee play a significant role in showcasing diverse culinary experiences and supporting local businesses.