Keerthy Suresh Expresses Gratitude as She Celebrates a Milestone in her Acting Career

Actress Keerthy Suresh recently took to her Instagram to express her gratitude as she marked a significant milestone in her professional career. With a decade in the acting industry, Keerthy has gained immense popularity across the Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam film industries, thanks to her impressive performances and a massive following among South Indian cine-goers.

Born to renowned Tamil actress Menaka and Malayalam film producer G. Suresh, Keerthy started her acting journey as a child artist in the 2000 film “Pilots.” Since then, she has come a long way and made her debut as an adult actor in the 2013 Malayalam film “Geethanjali,” directed Priyadarshan and featuring megastar Mohanlal in the lead role.

In a heartfelt video shared on her social media platforms, Keerthy expressed her gratitude towards her fans and well-wishers, acknowledging their support as a driving force behind her success in the industry. She also gave a special mention to her mentor Priyadarshan for guiding her and helping her navigate the challenges of the film business.

Over the years, Keerthy has delivered some of the biggest hits in Southern cinema, including “Thaanaa Serndha Koottam,” “Mahanati,” “Saamy Square,” and “Sarkar.” Her exceptional performance in “Mahanati” earned her the prestigious National Award.

As she continues to conquer new horizons in her career, Keerthy is all set to make her Hindi film debut in Atlee’s VD 18 opposite Varun Dhawan. Additionally, she has an upcoming Tamil movie titled “Siren,” where she will be seen alongside Jayam Ravi of “Ponniyin Selvan” fame.

Keerthy’s passion for her craft, combined with her versatility and dedication, has truly made her a force to be reckoned with in the Indian film industry. As she celebrates this remarkable milestone in her career, her fans and well-wishers eagerly await her future projects, knowing she will continue to deliver remarkable performances and entertain audiences across languages.

