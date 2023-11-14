Keerthy Suresh Celebrates Ten Years in the Film Industry, Thankful for Fans and Mentors

Keerthy Suresh, the renowned actress known for her work in the Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam film industries, recently expressed gratitude to her fans and mentors as she completed a decade in her professional acting career. In a heartfelt video shared on her Instagram, Keerthy spoke in English, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, showcasing her proficiency in multiple languages.

Having started her career as a child artist in the 2000 film “Pilots,” Keerthy’s journey in the film industry gained momentum over the years. She made her debut as an adult actor in the 2013 Malayalam film “Geethanjali,” directed Priyadarshan and featuring megastar Mohanlal in the lead. In her video, Keerthy expressed sincere gratitude to Priyadarshan, her mentor, for guiding her and imparting valuable knowledge about the industry.

Throughout her illustrious career, Keerthy has delivered remarkable performances in several blockbuster films. Some of her notable works include “Thaanaa Serndha Koottam” opposite Suriya, “Mahanati” (for which she received the National Award) opposite Dulquer Salmaan, “Saamy Square” opposite Vikram, “Sarkar” opposite Thalapathy Vijay, and “Sarkaru Vaari Paata” opposite Mahesh Babu. She has also appeared in films like “Dasara” alongside Nani and “Maamannan” alongside Fahadh Faasil.

In her upcoming projects, Keerthy is eagerly anticipating her Hindi film debut in Atlee’s “VD 18” opposite Varun Dhawan. Additionally, she is set to appear in the Tamil film “Siren” opposite Jayam Ravi, known for his roles in “Ponniyin Selvan” and “Iraivan.” With her exceptional talent and diverse roles, Keerthy continues to captivate audiences across different regions.

As Keerthy celebrates her milestone of ten years in the film industry, her heartfelt gratitude towards her fans and mentors resonates deeply. Her journey from a child artist to becoming a celebrated actress has been inspiring, and her dedication to her craft remains unwavering.

