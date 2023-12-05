TikTok’s Commitment to User Safety and Privacy

TikTok, the global video-sharing platform, is dedicated to providing a safe and inclusive environment for its Filipino community. In their Q2 Transparency Report, TikTok revealed that they removed over 4.5 million videos in the Philippines for violating their Community Guidelines. The platform takes proactive measures to ensure the integrity and authenticity of its content.

To maintain user safety, TikTok employs a dedicated team of over 40,000 individuals who work alongside innovative technology. This collaborative approach aims to create a positive and secure platform for users. Their efforts have resulted in 99% of the removed videos being taken down proactively, with 92% removed before any views and 96% within 24 hours.

Globally, TikTok has also taken significant steps towards maintaining platform integrity. They have removed over 107 million accounts for violating their policies and prevented 62.4 million fake accounts from appearing on the platform. Additionally, TikTok’s focus on privacy ensures that user data is stored in data centers located in Singapore, Malaysia, and the US, and is subject to local laws. Strict protocols govern employee access to user data, providing an added layer of security.

In the Philippines, TikTok works closely with local law enforcement agencies, civil society organizations, and government ministries to ensure community safety. They have partnered with organizations such as Child Rights Coalition Asia and ChildFund Philippines to host safety consultations with Filipino youth. Furthermore, TikTok collaborates with independent experts in their Southeast Asia Advisory Council to develop forward-looking policies and processes.

TikTok’s commitment extends to collaborating with government institutions like the Department of Communications and Technology (DICT) and the Presidential Communications Office (PCO). They also work with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) to protect potential overseas foreign workers (OFWs) from illegal recruitment scams and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to remove prohibited products from the platform. Additionally, TikTok’s law enforcement team assists Philippine agencies in combating cybercrime and protecting women and children online.

User safety remains a top priority for TikTok as they strive to promote a safe and welcoming environment for the Filipino community. By continuously enhancing their safety measures and fostering collaborations with stakeholders, TikTok enables Filipinos to express themselves freely and creatively on their platform while ensuring privacy and security.