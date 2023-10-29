The Benefits of Using Row Covers Inside Greenhouses

Using row covers inside greenhouses can significantly enhance plant protection and extend the growing season. According to Kream, a greenhouse enthusiast, incorporating row covers can provide a safe haven for plants blocking winds and insulating against frost. This technique, demonstrated in a YouTube video, offers various advantages for avid gardeners aiming to cultivate plants throughout the year.

Row covers, typically made of fabric, are known for their remarkable ability to safeguard plants from frost damage. The greenhouse structure itself acts as a shield against wind, providing an ideal environment for plant growth. When row covers are employed, condensation and ice accumulate on the cloth, effectively trapping heat inside the greenhouse. As a result, temperatures within the greenhouse can remain as high as 12-15 degrees Fahrenheit, even when outdoor temperatures plummet to -20 degrees Fahrenheit.

To achieve a longer growing season and maximize the benefits of row covers, Kream suggests implementing a combination of three layers. This includes two inflated greenhouse plastic layers and row covers installed inside the structure. The greenhouse plastic layers enhance insulation and prevent heat loss, while the row covers provide an additional barrier against frost and cold temperatures.

By utilizing this approach, gardeners can create an environment that mimics the conditions of a 500-mile move south, as stated greenhouse expert Eliot Coleman. The added layers of insulation significantly improve the thermal resistance of the greenhouse walls, raising the R-value from 0.85 to 1.25. Consequently, less heat output is required to maintain a desired temperature, resulting in potential energy savings of up to 40%.

