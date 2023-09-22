Choosing the Right Watch Winder: What to Consider

When it comes to choosing the right watch winder, there are three main factors to consider: the number of watches, programmability, and watch size capacity. These considerations are crucial in finding a watch winder that meets your specific needs.

If you have a collection of automatic watches or are planning to build one, a four-watch winder is a good option. This will keep enough watches ready to wear at any given time, assuming one is already on your wrist. As you move up in the number of watches, the choices become more limited and prices tend to get higher.

Programmability is another important aspect to consider. Most watch winders operate on a move-and-rest pattern, imitating the stop and go motion of the human body to avoid over-winding the watches. For entry-to-mid level automatic watches, setting the power reserve number for your watch is usually sufficient. However, for higher-end watches with complex movements and complications, it may be necessary to adhere to specific winding directions and amounts. This is why higher-end watch winders come with programmable settings. To find the correct setting for your watch, you may need to consult both the watch and winder manuals or reach out to the watch brand for guidance.

Lastly, considering size capacity is essential. You need to ensure that the watch winder can accommodate the case size and band size of your watch or watches. In most cases, any good watch winder will work unless you have an extremely large watch or a very small bracelet. Before making a purchase, it is recommended to check the specifications of the watch winder to make sure it is compatible with your watches.

Overall, when choosing a watch winder, it is important to consider the number of watches you have or plan to have, programmability requirements, and the size compatibility with your watches. By taking these factors into account, you can ensure that you find the right watch winder to keep your watches functioning properly and ready to wear at any time.

