The Humorous World of TikTok Teacher Gabe Dannenbring

Gabe Dannenbring, a local teacher from Sioux Falls, has found unexpected fame through his TikTok account, where he shares teaching advice, humorous stories, and classroom antics with his 1.6 million followers. With over 52 million likes on his videos, he has become a well-known figure on the platform.

Dannenbring’s content revolves around the funny and sometimes outrageous things his students say and do. He recounts instances where they have made blunt remarks to his face, criticized his fashion choices, or called him “cringey” for trying to be relevant with pop culture references. He also pokes fun at different types of teachers found in schools, such as the one who eats lunch while teaching or the one with excessively loud keys.

In addition to sharing funny stories, Dannenbring also talks about his own teaching fails. He recalls a time when he and his students fell asleep watching a video about childbirth during a health class, or the embarrassing moment when he ripped his pants at school. He even thought he was getting arrested one day, only to find out it was a misunderstanding due to a car accident.

While his TikTok account is personal and not affiliated with the school district where he teaches, his social media presence has been praised his colleagues for elevating the education profession. His humor is not limited to TikTok, as he is currently part of the “Bored Teachers: We Can’t Make This Stuff Up! Comedy Tour” and will also appear on the upcoming Netflix show, “Surviving Paradise.”

Despite his viral fame and media appearances, Dannenbring never intended to become TikTok famous. It all started with a simple video of his students getting excited to play a game of Kahoot. However, he is grateful for the doors that have opened up as a result of his online presence.

Dannenbring, who is also a full-time teacher, plans to continue teaching despite his influencer status. He enjoys both of his roles and believes that people can see his passion for teaching through his videos.

