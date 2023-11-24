Kashmir Police Chief Urges Stringent Action Against Anti-National Elements

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Virdi Kumar Birdi, recently held security review meetings in south Kashmir’s Shopian and Pulwama districts to discuss the prevailing challenges and threats posed anti-national elements. The IGP instructed officers to maintain strict surveillance over these elements and take decisive legal action against them.

During the meetings, officers from both districts presented an overview of the initiatives they had undertaken to counter these challenges at the ground level. The IGP stressed the importance of bolstering the anti-terrorist grid through heightened intelligence efforts and intensified operations.

With a focus on the security of vital establishments and locations, as well as the protection of vulnerable individuals, the IGP highlighted the need for enhanced security surveillance. He reiterated the importance of strict surveillance over terrorist associates and anti-national elements, emphasizing that necessary legal measures should be taken against them.

Furthermore, the IGP directed a concentrated effort against the drug menace in the region. He emphasized the need to eliminate drugs from society and instructed personal supervision of narcotics cases, aiming to improve conviction rates. The IGP also emphasized the significance of building strong relationships between the police and the community, particularly with the youth. Regular interactive meetings were suggested as a means to curb the drug menace and strengthen the police’s interface with the people.

In addition, the IGP stressed the importance of countering the misuse of social media for inciting violence. Strict measures should be taken to prevent the spread of misinformation and to ensure a peaceful environment.

Overall, the IGP highlighted the significance of close synergy between the police and other security forces to maintain peace and security in the region.

FAQs

