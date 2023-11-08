Is Quitting Social Media Really That Complicated?

Quitting social media may not be as simple as it seems. A recent study conducted Durham University in the UK found that taking a week-long break from social media resulted in both positive and negative emotional changes. While participants reported a decrease in negative emotions such as boredom, they also experienced a drop in positive emotions. This challenges the assumption that quitting social media would lead to a purely positive outcome.

Unlike traditional addictive substances, the study revealed that participants did not experience strong cravings for social media during the abstinence period. This supports the hypothesis that moderate usage of social media may have some mental well-being benefits, similar to the “Goldilocks hypothesis of digital screen use.” In other words, a moderate amount of social media usage may be beneficial, while excessive or no usage can have negative consequences.

The study involved 51 moderate to heavy social media users between the ages of 18 and 25. Participants reported using social media for an average of almost 3.5 hours per day. They were asked to stay off social media for six days, followed four days of free usage. Throughout the study, participants completed daily surveys and questionnaires about their mood and experiences, as well as cognitive function tests to measure the impact of social media.

Interestingly, most participants did not struggle with cutting out social media, except for a few minor relapses. However, they did experience a decrease in both negative and positive emotions. The study suggests that social media can evoke complex emotions, including fear of missing out and social approval. Quitting or reducing social media usage may not have a significant impact on affective or motivational responses.

This study highlights the need for further research on the effects of social media. While some may advocate for quitting social media altogether, it’s important to recognize that the relationship between social media and our emotions is not straightforward. As we navigate the digital realm, it’s crucial to find a balance that promotes mental well-being and allows us to harness the potential benefits of social media while minimizing the negative effects.

