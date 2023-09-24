Ohio State Football Celebrates Statement Win Against Notre Dame

Ohio State football displayed its dominance over the weekend with a convincing road victory against Notre Dame. The significance of this win was not lost on the Buckeyes, as players, coaches, recruits, and former players took to social media to express their elation.

The game featured Chip Trayanum’s 1-yard touchdown run, which secured the top-10 victory for Ohio State. The Buckeyes’ tenacity was further underscored head coach Ryan Day’s postgame comments, wherein he emphasized the team’s toughness in response to Lou Holtz’s remarks. This triumphant moment reverberated through various online platforms, as Ohio State’s football community united in celebration.

Several key figures within the program expressed their support and admiration for Day, showcasing their loyalty and solidarity. Wide receivers coach Brian Hartline stood firmly Day’s side, demonstrating that the coaching staff is a cohesive unit. Defensive tackle Tyleik Williams urged others to continue doubting the team, highlighting the Buckeyes’ ability to prove their critics wrong.

For standout receiver Garrett Wilson, it was a memorable night to be a part of the Buckeye family. The win also garnered attention from future players, as 2024 cornerback commit Bryce West praised the team’s dedication to their coaches and the program as a whole.

Even basketball superstar LeBron James couldn’t contain his excitement about Ohio State’s thrilling victory. James took to social media to voice his support, joining the chorus of fans celebrating this momentous achievement.

This impressive win against Notre Dame serves as a testament to the strength and unity of Ohio State football. The team’s resolute performance has undoubtedly resonated with current and future players alike, further solidifying the program’s status as a powerhouse in college football.

