Keegan Bradley’s Ryder Cup Heartbreak to be Captured on Netflix’s “Full Swing”

Keegan Bradley’s devastating moment of receiving a call from Zach Johnson informing him that he would not be on the Ryder Cup team will be relived in Season 2 of Netflix’s “Full Swing.” In a recent interview on Barstool Sports’ Foreplay podcast, Bradley revealed that before the call from the U.S. captain, he received a call from Netflix letting him know that a camera crew was on its way to his house.

Bradley, understandably, assumed that the camera crew was coming to document his joyous reaction to being selected for the team. However, he quickly discovered that it was the complete opposite. As Bradley answered the phone call, he realized that he had not made the team and signaled to his wife with a “no” gesture.

This heartbreaking moment will be captured Netflix, providing viewers with a real-life glimpse of the emotional toll experienced Bradley. The fact that cameras will not be allowed in the team room during the Ryder Cup adds another layer of pain to the situation. While the U.S. team aims to keep the Netflix crew out, they had no hesitation in capturing Bradley’s lowest moment of the season.

Despite the disappointment, Bradley has handled the situation with grace and acceptance. The upcoming season of “Full Swing” will bring Bradley’s heartbreak to the screen, allowing viewers to witness the emotional rollercoaster that unfolds during the Ryder Cup selection process.

