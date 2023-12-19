Kenya Copyright Board to Investigate Copyright Infringement on Social Media Platforms

The Kenya Copyright Board (KECOBO) has announced that it will be launching an investigation into the widespread sharing of copyrighted content on social media platforms. The board has received multiple complaints from various entities regarding the infringement of their works on platforms such as Telegram, Facebook, and WhatsApp.

According to KECOBO Executive Director Edward Sigei, there have been suspicious activities taking place on these platforms. Numerous Facebook and WhatsApp groups have been created solely with the intention of sharing popular TV shows, movies, and pirate subscription codes. Additionally, individuals are offering pirated PDF or soft copies of books, while websites provide illegal pirate streams of football content.

These actions clearly violate the Copyright Act, specifically the exclusive making available right and offering for sale and rental of copyrighted works. As a result, individuals found guilty of such offenses can face a fine of up to 500,000 Kenyan shillings, imprisonment for a maximum of four years, or both.

In response to these infringements, KECOBO, in collaboration with the Communication Authority of Kenya, has initiated investigations to identify and take legal action against the owners of the social media accounts involved. Sigei emphasized that copyright infringement not only carries legal consequences but also exposes individuals to the theft of personal information and supports illegal activities.

This announcement serves as a public alert regarding the ongoing pirate activities and urges individuals to refrain from participating in them. KECOBO aims to raise awareness about the importance of respecting intellectual property and safeguarding the rights of artists to earn a fair income from their creative works.

By addressing copyright infringement on social media platforms, KECOBO seeks to protect the interests of creators and maintain a culture of respect for intellectual property in Kenya.