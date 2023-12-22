Summary: Grilled Meat Salad is a mouthwatering dish that combines the bold flavors of traditional kebabs with the crispness of a salad. This versatile recipe offers a balanced flavor profile, customizable options for different dietary preferences, and an easy preparation method.

Ingredients:

– 500g lean lamb/beef, finely minced

– 1 onion, finely grated

– 2 cloves garlic, minced

– 2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley

– 1 teaspoon ground cumin

– 1 teaspoon ground coriander

– 1 teaspoon paprika

– Salt and pepper to taste

– Olive oil for grilling

For the salad:

– Mixed salad greens (lettuce, rocket, spinach)

– 1 cucumber, diced

– 2 tomatoes, diced

– 1 red onion, thinly sliced

– Handful of fresh mint leaves

– Crumbled feta cheese (optional)

– Lemon wedges for serving

Instructions:

1. Prepare the grilled kebabs: In a mixing bowl, combine the minced meat, grated onion, minced garlic, parsley, cumin, coriander, paprika, salt, and pepper. Shape the mixture into small kebab shapes and thread them onto skewers. Grill for 8-10 minutes until cooked through.

2. Assemble the salad: Toss together the mixed salad greens, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, and mint leaves in a large salad bowl. Top with crumbled feta cheese if desired.

3. Prepare the dressing: Whisk together olive oil, lemon juice, honey, salt, and pepper in a small bowl until well combined.

4. Serve: Arrange the grilled kebabs on top of the prepared salad. Drizzle the dressing over the salad and kebabs. Garnish with fresh mint leaves and serve with lemon wedges.

Grilled Meat Salad, a Fusion of Flavors:

– Rich in Proteins: The grilled meat in this salad provides a good source of protein for muscle growth and repair.

– Burst of Fresh Vegetables: The medley of fresh veggies adds color, essential vitamins, and minerals to the dish.

– Harmonious Flavor Profile: The combination of aromatic spices in the kebabs, paired with the crispness of the salad and tangy dressing, creates a delightful blend of flavors.

– Customizable Options: Swap the meat for vegetarian alternatives like grilled halloumi or tofu to suit different dietary preferences.

– Perfect for Gatherings: Whether it’s a family dinner or a barbeque, this salad is easy to prepare in large quantities and is sure to please a crowd.

– Healthy and Filling: Loaded with nutrient-dense ingredients, this salad satisfies both your taste buds and keeps you satiated.

– Easy Preparation: Although impressive, this recipe is simple and accessible to cooks of all skill levels.

In conclusion, Grilled Meat Salad is not just a dish; it is a celebration of flavors, textures, and cultural influences. By combining the richness of kebabs with the freshness of a salad, this recipe allows you to experience a fusion of delightful Middle Eastern cuisine flavors. So, enjoy the best of both worlds and elevate your salad game with this delicious and easy-to-make grilled meat salad.