City of Kearney Provides Live-Streaming Service for Softball Games

The city of Kearney has partnered with Hudl to offer live-streaming service for regularly scheduled softball games played on the championship field at Patriot Park. This free service allows viewers to watch the games live on their devices, excluding activities of the University of Nebraska at Kearney. The streaming service currently does not include audio features, but the city is actively working to improve the quality of the service during the testing phase.

The city of Kearney intends to evaluate the live-streaming service and has plans to expand its streaming capabilities in the future. This initiative aims to provide a free and high-quality streaming experience for viewers who are unable to attend the games in person. To access the live-streaming service, viewers can visit the website team1sports.com/kearneysportsplex.

Softball enthusiasts and supporters of the Kearney community can now stay connected with the local softball scene watching games from the comfort of their own homes. This streaming service not only benefits viewers who are unable to attend the games physically, but it also promotes the sport of softball making it more accessible to a wider audience.

Live-streaming technology has become increasingly popular in recent years, enabling people to watch live events, sports games, and performances from anywhere in the world. With the city of Kearney’s initiative to provide live-streaming for softball games, residents and fans can now stay connected with the local sports scene and support their favorite teams.

