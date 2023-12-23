Keanu Reeves Faces Another Intrusion on His Home

Keanu Reeves, known for his iconic roles in movies like “John Wick” and “The Matrix,” recently experienced another unwelcome invasion of his Los Angeles residence. However, this time it was not the act of an obsessed stalker. Multiple masked men broke into Reeves’ home while he was away, testing their luck against the famous actor.

Fortunately, no harm came to Reeves’ beloved dogs during the incident. Authorities received an anonymous 911 call indicating a possible trespasser on Reeves’ property on the evening of December 6. However, when they arrived, the burglars had already fled. Surveillance cameras captured footage of the culprits smashing a window to gain access to the house and stealing a firearm, but it is unknown if they took anything else.

Authorities are in the process of analyzing surveillance footage from Reeves’ home and the surrounding neighborhood, hoping to find additional clues that might lead to the apprehension of the perpetrators. There are also suspicions that the initial 911 call might have been a ploy to survey the property before the break-in occurred.

Reeves is no stranger to these types of intrusions. In 2014, a woman in her mid-40s broke into his house while he was asleep and made herself comfortable in his library chair. Fortunately, Reeves handled the situation peacefully, and the woman was taken into custody.

In another incident, Reeves had to obtain a restraining order against an obsessed stalker claiming to be his relative. The stalker repeatedly broke into Reeves’ property, even leaving a backpack containing a DNA testing kit. Reeves’ attorney stated that the stalker had a delusional belief of being related to the actor.

As authorities continue their search for the burglars, Reeves remains resilient, taking necessary measures to ensure his safety and security. Despite these unfortunate incidents, the actor continues to focus on his successful career and make memorable contributions to the film industry.