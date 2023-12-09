Keanu Reeves’ Hollywood Hills Home Targeted Masked Burglars

Summary:

Masked intruders broke into actor Keanu Reeves’ Hollywood Hills home, stealing a firearm before fleeing the scene. This was not the first incident of burglary at Reeves’ property; similar incidents occurred in 2014. Earlier this year, Reeves and his partner also obtained a restraining order against a man claiming to be related to the actor. The Los Angeles Police Department is currently investigating the recent burglary and considering the possibility that the initial call about a trespasser was made someone conducting surveillance on the property.

In a recent security breach, Keanu Reeves’ Hollywood Hills residence became the target of masked intruders. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening, when the Los Angeles Police Department responded to an anonymous call reporting a possible trespasser. Although no one was found at the property, officers were alerted hours later when an alarm went off. Security cameras identified multiple men wearing ski masks who had broken a window and entered the actor’s home. The burglars swiftly grabbed a firearm before fleeing the scene. Fortunately, Reeves was not present at the time.

This unfortunate burglary is not the first time that the Matrix star’s home has been targeted. In 2014, Reeves encountered two consecutive intrusions. The first incident involved a woman who broke into Reeves’ mansion while he was asleep and fell asleep in his library chair. Upon discovering her, Reeves engaged in conversation and promptly contacted emergency services. The following day, a different woman unlawfully entered Reeves’ home through an unlocked door. She proceeded to strip naked, take a shower, and skinny-dip in the actor’s pool until the cleaning crew alerted the police. Both women were apprehended and subsequently underwent psychological evaluations.

Unfortunately, Reeves’ property has attracted attention from obsessed fans as well. Earlier this year, Reeves and his partner, Alexandra Grant, obtained a temporary restraining order against a man claiming to be related to the actor. Over the span of several months, Bryan Keith Dixon repeatedly trespassed onto Reeves’ $5.6 million Hollywood Hills estate. Concerned about his safety, Reeves resorted to hiring a private security team to investigate the alleged intruder. Dixon has taken to social media to assert his familial connection to the actor and has expressed a desire for Reeves to assume control over him.

Detectives are currently investigating the recent burglary, focusing on surveillance footage from the vicinity of the house and neighboring security cameras. Authorities are exploring the possibility that the initial call reporting a trespasser was made an individual observing the property, further heightening concerns about Reeves’ security.