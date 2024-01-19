The Rise of Celebrity Novelists: A Modern Trend or a Contentious Phenomenon?

Celebrity novelists have become an increasingly prominent presence in the literary world, with acclaimed figures such as Richard Osman leading the way. Osman’s debut crime novel, The Thursday Murder Club, shot to the top of the bestseller lists upon its release in 2020. Since then, Osman has published three more novels and sold over 10 million books worldwide, cementing his status as a successful author.

This surge in celebrity novelists is a departure from the past, where adult fiction written famous individuals struggled to gain traction. However, recent data from Nielsen BookScan indicates a significant shift in this landscape. In 2018, only one celebrity-authored book made it to the Top 100 bestselling paperback fiction list, and none reached the top 20. Fast forward to 2023, and eight celebrity-authored books have secured spots in the top 100, with five making it to the top 20.

Opinions remain divided on the phenomenon of celebrity novelists. Some argue that their success benefits the entire publishing industry drawing more readers to books overall. Others, however, assert that celebrity novels attract undue attention and media coverage, leaving less room for lesser-known writers to gain exposure.

One point of contention is the use of the label “celebrity novelist” itself. Literary agent Jonny Geller sees it as pejorative, suggesting that it diminishes the seriousness and craftsmanship of the authors. A sentiment echoed broadcaster and journalist Lorraine Kelly, who prefers to be called simply a “novelist.” Similarly, non-celebrity novelist Stephanie Merritt expresses resentment towards the investment made into famous names, often overshadowing lesser-known authors.

While some celebrity novelists, like Osman, have a background in writing or related fields, others arrive from different domains. Phoebe Morgan, publishing director for commercial fiction at Hodder & Stoughton, explains that the industry jumps on bandwagons when a successful figure like Osman emerges, leading to attempts to replicate the same success. The fragmented media landscape has created fierce competition, and publishers capitalize on authors with existing name recognition to attract readers.

Publishers actively seek out celebrities with platforms, as these figures come with a ready-made audience. The appeal lies in their national treasure status and the relatability they bring. However, not all celebrity novels are the result of intense personal writing endeavors. Ghostwritten novels are also prevalent, where famous names collaborate with professional writers to craft stories.

As the rise of celebrity novelists continues, the debate surrounding their impact lingers. Whether it is a positive trend that invigorates the publishing industry or a contentious phenomenon that sidelines emerging writers, the landscape of contemporary literature is undoubtedly changing.