Amitabh Bachchan Hosts Popular Game Show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’

Renowned actor Amitabh Bachchan is back with a bang as the host of the popular quiz-based game show, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. The much-anticipated 15th chapter of the show premiered on August 14 on Sony TV, and it has been captivating audiences ever since. The 62nd episode, which aired on November 7, featured a roll-over contestant named Ipsita Das from Bhubaneswar, Odisha, who works in an administrator office.

During this episode, Big B, as he is affectionately called, shared his admiration for South superstar Allu Arjun and his exceptional performance in the film ‘Pushpa’. Instead of using direct quotes from Amitabh Bachchan, it can be stated that the veteran actor expressed his appreciation for Allu Arjun’s work and described ‘Pushpa’ as a beautiful film.

One of the highlights of the episode was when Big B asked Ipsita the question for Rs 20,000, which was related to the National Film Award for Best Actor in 2023. The correct answer turned out to be Allu Arjun, further highlighting his talent and recognition in the industry.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs from Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV, and for those who prefer to watch it on-the-go, the show is also available for streaming on the SonyLIV app. This season of the game show has undergone some format changes, including the introduction of the ‘Super Sandook’, which allows contestants to retrieve what they might have lost, and the addition of a lifeline called ‘Double Dip’. In an effort to enhance audience participation, the show now includes an element called ‘Desh Ka Sawal’.

As the gripping 15th chapter of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ continues, it is evident that Amitabh Bachchan’s stellar hosting skills and the show’s exciting format changes keep viewers hooked, making it a must-watch for all quiz show enthusiasts.

FAQs

Q: What is the latest season of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ called?

A: The latest season of the show is known as ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’.

Q: Who is the host of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’?

A: Amitabh Bachchan is the host of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’.

Q: How can I watch ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’?

A: ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. It can also be streamed on the SonyLIV app.

Q: What format changes have been introduced in this season of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’?

A: This season introduces the ‘Super Sandook’, which allows contestants to retrieve what they might have lost, and a new lifeline called ‘Double Dip’. Additionally, an element called ‘Desh Ka Sawal’ has been included to encourage audience participation.