Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ Celebrates Milestone 15th Chapter

The popular quiz-based game show, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, hosted Amitabh Bachchan, continues to captivate audiences as it celebrates its 15th chapter. Premiering on August 14 on Sony TV, the show has become a staple in Indian households, providing entertainment and knowledge to millions of viewers.

In its 62nd episode, the show welcomed its roll-over contestant, Ipsita Das from Bhubaneswar, Odisha, an office administrator. As the episode unfolded, one of the questions posed to Ipsita was about the recipient of the National Film Award for Best Actor in 2023, to which the correct answer was revealed to be Allu Arjun.

Although Amitabh Bachchan did not directly quote, he expressed admiration for the acclaimed South superstar and his exceptional performance in the film ‘Pushpa’. He commended the movie’s beauty and even praised a viral dance step from the film called Srivalli. The dance step had captured the attention of fans and had become a trend, leading to Amitabh Bachchan humorously mentioning how the action of removing slippers became associated with the dance.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15′ airs from Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV, and it can also be streamed on the SonyLIV app. The show has undergone some format changes to enhance viewers’ experience. The addition of ‘Super Sandook’ allows contestants to retrieve lost opportunities during the game show, while the introduction of ‘Double Dip’ as a lifeline adds more excitement. The inclusion of ‘Desh Ka Sawal’ encourages audience participation and engagement.

FAQ:

Q: When did ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ premiere?

A: ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ premiered on August 14, 2023.

Q: Who is the host of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’?

A: Amitabh Bachchan is the host of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’.

Q: Where can I watch ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’?

A: ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony TV at 9 pm from Monday to Friday and can also be streamed on the SonyLIV app.

Q: What are the format changes in ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’?

A: ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ has introduced ‘Super Sandook’ to retrieve lost opportunities, ‘Double Dip’ as a lifeline, and ‘Desh Ka Sawal’ for more audience participation.