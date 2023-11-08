The Success and Evolution of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’: A Quiz Show Like No Other

Since its premiere on August 14, the 15th chapter of the immensely popular quiz-based game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ has captivated audiences across India. Hosted the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, the show continues to entertain and inform viewers with its engaging format and thought-provoking questions.

In its 62nd episode, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ welcomed Ipsita Das, a roll-over contestant from Bhubaneswar, Odisha. A hard-working administrator, Ipsita showcased her knowledge and skills in pursuit of the ultimate prize. One of the highlights of the episode was when the question for Rs 20,000 was posed to Ipsita: “Who was the recipient of the National Film Award for Best Actor in 2023?” The correct answer, Allu Arjun, led to a discussion about the South superstar’s exceptional performance in the film ‘Pushpa’.

Amitabh Bachchan acknowledged the beauty of ‘Pushpa’ and praised Allu Arjun’s outstanding portrayal. He also commended a viral dance step featured in the film, Srivalli, which gained immense popularity. Reflecting on this, Big B marveled, “For the first time in my life, I saw that if you remove your slippers, it goes viral. Everyone who copied his dance steps would first remove their slippers and wear them again.” The power of social media and how trends emerge fascinated both the host and the audience.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. When does ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ air?

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs from Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV. If you miss an episode, you can also stream it on the SonyLIV app.

2. What changes have been made to the show’s format?

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ has introduced new elements to keep the audience engaged. The ‘Super Sandook’ feature allows contestants to retrieve what they might have lost during the game show, adding an intriguing twist. Another new lifeline called ‘Double Dip’ has also been added, enabling contestants to make more informed choices. Moreover, the inclusion of ‘Desh Ka Sawal’ encourages greater audience participation in the show.

As ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ continues to entertain and inspire, the show’s success lies not only in its engaging format and the popularity of host Amitabh Bachchan but also in its ability to highlight exceptional talent and evoke discussions about the magic of cinema. It remains a symbol of the power of knowledge and the dreams that can be realized through perseverance and expertise.