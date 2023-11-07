Amitabh Bachchan’s Impact on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ Goes Beyond Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary Bollywood actor, continues to make waves as the host of the immensely popular game show, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. Now in its 15th chapter, the show premiered on August 14 and has captivated audiences with its engaging format and heartwarming stories.

In the 61st episode, viewers were treated to a special segment featuring Mukta Puntambekar, representing the Muktangan Rehabilitation Center, and Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda. However, instead of relying on traditional celebrity banter, Big B opted to shed light on a crucial issue plaguing society – addiction. Through a powerful video, Mukta shared the staggering statistics of alcohol and drug-related deaths, with 30,000 people succumbing to alcohol addiction and 1 lakh lives lost due to drug overdoses each year.

The inclusion of such thought-provoking content serves as a testament to Amitabh Bachchan’s commitment to leveraging his platform for social good. By giving a voice to those working tirelessly in the field of rehabilitation, he sparks conversations that are often overlooked in mainstream media. Furthermore, it showcases how ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ is not just a game show, but a platform for education and awareness.

FAQ:

Q: What time does ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ air?

A: The show airs from Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV.

Q: Can I watch ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ online?

A: Yes, you can stream the show on the SonyLIV app.

Q: What changes have been made to the show’s format?

A: The show has introduced a new feature called ‘Super Sandook’ which allows contestants to retrieve lost lifelines. Additionally, a new lifeline called Double Dip has been added, and an audience participation element called Desh Ka Sawal has been incorporated.

With each episode, Amitabh Bachchan’s magnetic presence on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ transcends the boundaries of entertainment, making a profound impact on viewers and society as a whole.