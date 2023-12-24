Dramatic Rescue: Missing Illinois Child Reunited with Father after Netflix Show

A missing child case takes a dramatic turn as Kayla Unbehaun, who went missing in 2017, has been reunited with her father Ryan Iskerka after being recognized on the Netflix show Unsolved Mysteries. The nine-year-old vanished from her Illinois hometown after her mother, Heather Unbehaun, abducted her. Kayla’s story was featured in an episode of the show, which aired an age-progression image to show what she would look like now.

Months later, someone at a store in North Carolina recognized Kayla and alerted the authorities. This led to Heather’s arrest and Kayla’s safe recovery. The reunion between Kayla and her father has brought hope to many families and law enforcement agencies searching for missing loved ones.

The case began on July 4th, 2017, when Kayla was supposed to be returned to her father after spending the holiday with her mother. However, Heather did not show up, and it was discovered that she had canceled her social media accounts and turned off her phone. Ryan Iskerka, Kayla’s father, immediately filed a missing person’s report.

After filing the report, Heather Unbehaun was charged with child abduction. The police launched an extensive investigation, following leads and tips from various sources. Ryan Iskerka appealed for help and donations on a GoFundMe page, hoping to hire a private investigator and cover the costs of the search for Kayla and her mother.

Five years after Kayla’s disappearance, her picture was featured on an episode of Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries. In a stroke of luck, someone at a shopping center in North Carolina recognized Kayla and reported it to the authorities. The South Elgin police confirmed the identity of the child and her mother, leading to Heather Unbehaun’s arrest and Kayla’s reunion with her father.

Ryan Iskerka expressed his joy and gratitude after being reunited with his daughter. He thanked the police departments, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, and all the followers of the ‘Bring Kayla Home’ Facebook page for their support. The case has brought renewed hope to law enforcement agencies and families searching for missing individuals.