KAWO Releases ‘Guide to China Social Metrics’ for Brands

KAWO, a social media management platform in China, has recently launched its comprehensive ‘Guide to China Social Metrics’ for brands. This guide aims to assist marketers in understanding the Chinese social media landscape and translating metrics and key performance indicators (KPIs) into actual business success.

The guide examines six prominent social media platforms in China, including WeChat official accounts and Channels, Douyin, Kuaishou, Little Red Book (xiaohongshu), Weibo, and Bilibili. It provides insights into the positioning of each platform within the marketing funnel and strategies to navigate the unique characteristics of each one.

One of the key highlights of the guide is the discussion on how brands can effectively utilize KPIs. It offers recommendations for calculating statistics, evaluating content performance through data analytics, and comparing progress using various tracking tools. Furthermore, the guide explores different approaches to measuring conversions and their significance.

The diverse and ever-evolving nature of Chinese social media platforms presents a challenge for brands trying to gauge their impact. Alex Li, CEO of KAWO, states that the guide aims to equip brands with the necessary framework to navigate the Chinese social media landscape and leverage each platform successfully. This knowledge is not only valuable for brands targeting audiences within China but also for the millions of Chinese diasporas around the world who use these platforms.

In their report, KAWO provides an overview of the mainstream Chinese social platforms, outlining the current state and highlighting the type of content popular among Chinese consumers. This snapshot serves as a foundation for understanding the ecosystem before delving into the measurement of success across platforms.

It is crucial for brands to utilize the appropriate social metrics at different stages of the customer journey. Building trust during the consideration stage, for example, requires tracking audience growth or loss. Moving too quickly from awareness to purchase without nurturing the audience can result in losing followers, which indicates a lack of convincing content further down the funnel.

KAWO’s analysis reveals that brands have become more efficient in retaining followers over the years. The Win-Loss Ratio, which compares the number of followers lost per every 100 gained, has decreased since 2020. This improvement signifies a positive trend in brand performance and audience engagement.

Additionally, KAWO suggests considering Objectives & Key Results (OKRs) as an alternative to traditional KPIs for social media metrics. OKRs are deemed suitable for creative and collaborative works that are challenging to measure using typical KPIs. Clear differentiation and definition of OKRs from KPIs are essential to achieving long-term goals.

Overall, KAWO’s ‘Guide to China Social Metrics’ offers valuable insights and strategies for brands navigating the complex Chinese social media landscape. By understanding the unique characteristics of each platform and utilizing the appropriate social metrics, brands can effectively reach their target audience and measure their success.

