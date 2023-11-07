The Impact of Behavioral Addiction on Society: A Fresh Perspective

The latest episode of the popular game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, took a unique turn as it featured special guests Mukta Puntambekar of Muktangan Rehabilitation Center and Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda. This special week on the show aims to honor individuals who have made a significant difference in society and brought hope into the lives of people.

Both Mukta and Randeep showcased their wit and intelligence as they swiftly answered questions up to Rs 1,60,000 without relying on any lifelines. However, they sought the help of the ‘Audience Poll’ lifeline for the Rs 3,20,000 question, which asked them about the material that was synthetically created for the first time Leo Baekeland in 1907. With the audience’s support, they confidently went with Option A) Plastic.

During their time on the show, the conversation took a thought-provoking turn as Mukta shed light on the topic of behavioral addiction and specifically Internet Addiction Disorder (IAD). She highlighted the devastating effects this issue is having on people’s lives. Randeep also shared a poignant incident where a mother tragically took the life of her child due to her addiction to online gaming. He revealed his own struggles with internet addiction and how he took steps to overcome it deleting social media apps from his phone.

Even the show’s beloved host, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, candidly admitted his struggles with social media addiction. He shared his experience of getting caught up in the allure of scrolling through social media, losing track of time, and realizing that it had become a harmful habit.

The episode carried on with Mukta and Randeep winning a substantial amount of money through their efforts and the use of lifelines. They decided to donate their winnings, a generous Rs 12,50,000, to Mukta’s rehabilitation center, further exemplifying their commitment to making a positive difference in society.

As the episode came to a close, Big B took the stage again to play the fastest finger first round, and Ipsita Das from Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, became the rollover contestant.

This episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 served as a reminder of the detrimental impact of behavioral addiction on individuals and society as a whole. It shed light on the importance of raising awareness and taking steps to address these issues. With the help of influential personalities like Mukta Puntambekar and Randeep Hooda, the conversation surrounding addiction and its consequences continues to gain traction, ultimately paving the way for a healthier and more balanced society.

FAQs

Q: What is behavioral addiction?

A: Behavioral addiction refers to a compulsion or excessive engagement in a particular behavior or activity, which leads to negative consequences and affects an individual’s well-being and daily functioning.

Q: What is Internet Addiction Disorder (IAD)?

A: Internet Addiction Disorder (IAD) is a type of behavioral addiction characterized excessive and compulsive internet use that interferes with an individual’s daily life, personal relationships, and overall mental health.

