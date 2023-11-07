New Episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 Honors Social Workers and Raises Awareness on Addictions

The latest episode of the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 featured special guests Mukta Puntambekar from the Muktangan Rehabilitation Center and Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda. This episode was part of a special week dedicated to honoring individuals who have made a significant difference in society and inspired hope in people’s lives.

Both Mukta Puntambekar and Randeep Hooda showcased their knowledge and skills as they swiftly answered questions without using any lifelines. However, they turned to the audience for assistance when faced with the question, “Which material was synthetically created for the first time Leo Baekeland in 1907?” With the help of the ‘Audience Poll’ lifeline, they confidently chose Option A) Plastic.

In addition to discussing their success in the game, Mukta and Randeep focused on shedding light on different forms of addiction. Mukta explained the concept of behavioral addiction and Internet Addiction Disorder, emphasizing the negative impact they have on people’s lives. Randeep then shared a harrowing incident about a mother who tragically ended her child’s life due to her addiction to a video game. He also candidly revealed his personal experience of being addicted to the internet, prompting him to delete all social media apps from his phone.

Host Amitabh Bachchan joined the conversation, admitting that he too is facing social media addiction. Reflecting on his own behavior, he expressed how easy it is to become engrossed in the virtual world and lose track of time. To combat this, he shared his practice of setting aside a specific time for social media activities.

During the episode, the contestants also utilized lifelines such as ‘Video Call A Friend’ to successfully answer questions like, “In the human body, which of these is not located within the head?” Mukta correctly responded with Option C) Thymus.

However, their journey on the show came to an end when they were unable to answer the question, “Which of these is not named in honor of an English monarch?” As a result, they chose to quit the show and donated their winnings of Rs 12,50,000 to Mukta’s organization.

The episode concluded with Amitabh Bachchan engaging in the “fastest finger first” round, and Ipsita Das from Bhubaneshwar, Odisha becoming the next contestant.

