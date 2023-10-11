Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Audience Plays Crucial Role in Show’s Success

The popular TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 is currently captivating audiences with its entertaining and educational format. After 14 successful seasons, the show continues to be one of the most loved TV shows of all time, bringing families together in front of the screen.

A key factor that adds to the show’s entertainment value is the hosting style of legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan. His charisma and connection with the audience make the show even more enjoyable.

In a recent episode, Amitabh Bachchan interacted with a participant named Arpit, who shared his love for traveling and his group of friends. The contestant light-heartedly revealed amusing qualities about each of his friends, making the Bollywood actor laugh. Curious about Arpit’s special friend, Amitabh Bachchan inquired further. The contestant responded, mentioning that he is always prepared for the single boys in his gang.

During the conversation, a lady from the audience interrupted and expressed her joy at finally meeting Amitabh Bachchan after 40 years. The actor acknowledged the audience’s significance, emphasizing that they are the reason for his and others’ presence in the industry. He stressed the importance of listening to the audience’s demands and trying to fulfill them.

Adding a touch of humor, Arpit humorously offered to add Amitabh Bachchan to their WhatsApp group, to which the actor agreed, promising to respond whenever needed.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 airs from Monday to Friday at 9 p.m. and continues to entertain and engage viewers of all ages.

Sources:

– Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 promo

– Interaction between Amitabh Bachchan and Arpit on the show.

Definitions:

– Kaun Banega Crorepati: A popular Indian television game show where contestants answer questions to win a cash prize.

– Bollywood: The Hindi-language film industry based in Mumbai, India.