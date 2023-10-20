Jeetendra Shares a Traumatic Incident and Urges Awareness about Fraud in Emotional Moment on Kaun Banega Crorepati

In a heartfelt moment on the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, contestant Jeetendra opened up about a traumatic incident in his family that had a devastating impact on their lives. Jeetendra, who had just won a significant amount of money on the show, shared a message of caution and awareness for viewers.

Jeetendra revealed that his elder brother’s son, Sagar, had fallen victim to a fraud on a social media platform. He explained how Sagar had been tricked someone posing as an Army officer, who offered to sell him a brand new phone at a heavily discounted price. Sagar ended up losing a substantial amount of money, which added to the family’s financial strain.

Tragically, Sagar’s distress over the incident led him to take his own life. Jeetendra expressed deep sadness and regret, emphasizing that if Sagar had confided in him about the situation, he could have provided support and prevented the tragic outcome. He urged young people to reach out to trusted individuals and talk about their problems before resorting to drastic measures.

Host Amitabh Bachchan, visibly affected Jeetendra’s story, joined in the plea for open communication and seeking help. He urged viewers to reach out to someone they trust, be it a friend or family member, and seek guidance before making any life-altering decisions.

The episode also saw Jeetendra facing a challenging question, and despite using his last lifeline, he was unable to provide the correct answer. He made the difficult decision to quit the game and took home a substantial prize of Rs 12,50,000.

This episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of awareness about online fraud, open communication, and seeking support in times of distress. It highlights the need for parents and guardians to foster an environment of trust and understanding with their children, particularly during vulnerable stages of their lives.

