Harry and Meghan surprised attendees at a charity event in Summerland, hosted actor Kevin Costner. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were introduced as special guests and had the honor of presenting Costner with an honorary award. The event, called ‘One805 Live!’, was a fundraising effort for first responders and featured high-profile attendees such as Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, and even Katy Perry’s parents.

The event took place at Costner’s oceanside estate and boasted top-tier tables priced at $12,000. This appearance comes hot on the heels of the couple’s trip to Germany for the Invictus Games. Many view their surprise appearance at this charity event as part of their efforts to win over Hollywood.

This event provided Harry and Meghan with an opportunity to rub shoulders with some of the industry’s biggest names, showcasing their connections and building relationships within the entertainment industry. With Oprah Winfrey’s ongoing support and the strong presence of Ellen DeGeneres, this display of star power is crucial as it aligns with their goal of establishing themselves in Los Angeles.

This surprise appearance also served as a platform for the couple to further highlight their dedication to charitable causes. By presenting an award to Costner, they recognized his philanthropic efforts and emphasized their shared commitment to supporting first responders.

Overall, Harry and Meghan’s presence at this charity event was a strategic move to gain support and recognition in the world of Hollywood. Rubbing shoulders with celebrities and aligning themselves with renowned philanthropists, the couple’s campaign to establish themselves in the entertainment industry is well underway.

Definitions:

– First responders: Individuals who are among the first to arrive and assist at emergency situations, such as police officers, firefighters, and paramedics.

Sources: No URLs provided.