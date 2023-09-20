Katy Perry Breaks Silence on Social Media Amidst Allegations against Russell Brand

Katy Perry has made her first social media post since allegations of sexual assault were made against her ex-husband, Russell Brand. Brand has been accused of serious sexual assault allegations and emotional abuse between 2006 and 2013. These claims were part of a joint investigation conducted The Times, Sunday Times, and Channel 4’s Dispatches. Katy Perry was married to Brand from 2010 to 2012.

In her Instagram post, Perry shared a picture of her newest addition to her shoe collection with the caption, “Scootin n bootin.”

It is important to note that Brand has strongly denied these allegations, stating that they are false. The allegations also include claims of controlling, abusive, and predatory behavior. Despite Brand’s denial, the BBC and Channel 4 have removed some of his work from their platforms. YouTube, which usually monetizes Brand’s videos, has also axed his monetization following the emergence of these claims.

Katy Perry first met Russell Brand on the set of his film “Get Him To The Greek.” She is now engaged to actor Orlando Bloom, while Brand is married to Laura Gallacher, presenter Kirsty Gallacher’s sister.

The Metropolitan police have urged individuals with claims against Brand to come forward. They are currently investigating an alleged sex attack that took place in Soho in 2003.

Source: [source name]