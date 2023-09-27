Katrina Kaif Becomes the Most Popular Celebrity on WhatsApp Channels

Katrina Kaif has become the most followed celebrity on WhatsApp Channels, surpassing famous singer-rapper Bad Bunny and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The WhatsApp channel, which currently holds the number one position with 23 million followers, is closely followed popular streaming application Netflix. Real Madrid, the famous football club, secured the third spot with 14.4 million followers.

Katrina Kaif, known for her roles in movies like Ek Tha Tiger, has now reached the fourth spot on this list with over 14 million followers on WhatsApp. Notably, she has overtaken Kendall Jenner’s rumored boyfriend, who has 12.6 million followers, and even Mark Zuckerberg, who has 9.2 million followers on the platform.

The Bollywood actress joined WhatsApp’s one-way broadcast feature on September 13, which was introduced to facilitate connections between people and organizations worldwide. Through this feature, she has been able to connect with her loved ones, fans, and followers directly within the app. Since joining, Katrina has shared adorable selfies and an ad video for Uniqlo, as she has recently become the brand ambassador for the company.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Katrina expressed her excitement about being a part of this innovative program, as it allows her to stay connected with her fans. She mentioned that the platform provides her with an exciting opportunity to share aspects of her life, including her work in the film industry and her ventures in the business world, which she is deeply passionate about.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be seen next in Tiger 3, alongside Salman Khan.

