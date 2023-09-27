Katrina Kaif Surpasses Mark Zuckerberg in WhatsApp Followers with 14 Million Strong Fan Base

Bollywood sensation Katrina Kaif has achieved a remarkable milestone on WhatsApp channels. The beloved actress has emerged as the most followed individual globally, boasting a staggering 14 million followers on her channel. This remarkable feat surpasses even the likes of singer-rapper Bad Bunny and tech magnate Mark Zuckerberg, the owner of Meta, WhatsApp’s parent company.

Notably, WhatsApp itself reigns supreme with 23 million followers, closely trailed streaming giant Netflix with 16.8 million. The official channel for Real Madrid secures the third spot with 14.4 million followers, while Katrina Kaif proudly occupies the fourth position with her 14.2 million strong fan base. Bad Bunny claims the fifth spot with 12.6 million followers, and Mark Zuckerberg is not far behind with 9.2 million admirers.

Katrina Kaif’s entry into the WhatsApp Channels arena on September 13 marked a pivotal moment in her digital journey. With a warm welcome message, she invites fans to join her channel and begin channeling together. On her channel, the talented actress shares glimpses of her life, including a collection of captivating selfies and an advertisement video for Uniqlo, a brand she proudly represents. However, she has intriguingly refrained from sharing teasers related to her highly anticipated film, ‘Tiger 3.’

This achievement raises the question of whether Katrina Kaif’s absence from the media glare is due to her being pregnant. While there have been speculations, there is no official confirmation regarding this matter. Fans eagerly await updates from the actress herself.

In conclusion, Katrina Kaif has secured an impressive following on her WhatsApp Channel, surpassing renowned individuals like Mark Zuckerberg in popularity. With her engaging content and captivating glimpses into her life, she has captivated millions of fans around the world. There is no doubt that Katrina Kaif’s presence will continue to grow, further cementing her status as a global Bollywood sensation.

Sources:

– The original article