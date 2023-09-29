Katrina Kaif Becomes the Most-Followed Celebrity on WhatsApp Channels

Katrina Kaif has achieved a new milestone on social media as she becomes the most-followed celebrity on WhatsApp Channels. Surpassing 10 million followers on the platform, her channel has gained immense popularity among fans. This achievement places her ahead of notable figures such as Mark Zuckerberg and Bad Bunny. Currently, her channel boasts an impressive 15.2 million followers.

In a warm message shared on September 13, Katrina Kaif welcomed her fans to her WhatsApp Channel. She also shared a video expressing her excitement about launching the channel and promised to keep her followers updated with the latest news about her films, projects, and collaborations. The Bollywood star’s channel provides her fans with a glimpse behind the scenes, where the magic never ends.

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in the film “Phone Bhoot” alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Her upcoming project includes the highly-anticipated film “Tiger 3,” in which she will star opposite Salman Khan. The film, directed Maneesh Sharma, is part of Yash Raj Film’s Spy Universe and is set to hit the silver screen on November 10, 2023.

While Katrina Kaif has successfully gained a massive following on WhatsApp Channels, other big celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra have yet to join. It will be interesting to see if Katrina Kaif’s popularity on this platform continues to soar, surpassing her fellow industry colleagues.

