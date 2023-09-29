Katrina Kaif Surpasses 15 Million Followers on WhatsApp, Beats PM Modi and Mark Zuckerberg

Actress Katrina Kaif has achieved a significant milestone on WhatsApp surpassing 15 million followers, surpassing both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and business magnate Mark Zuckerberg. Currently, Kaif has a whopping 15,281,067 followers, while PM Modi has 7,715,381 followers, and Zuckerberg has 10,123,562 followers.

Kaif actively engages with her followers on her WhatsApp channel sharing photos and updates about her professional life. She aims to keep her fans entertained and informed through this platform. Not only Kaif but other Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Sunny Leone, and Diljit Dosanjh have also joined WhatsApp channels to connect with their fans. Akshay Kumar has 8.8 million followers, Diljit Dosanjh enjoys a following of 5.3 million, and Sunny Leone has 5 million followers on her WhatsApp channel.

Recently, Katrina Kaif completed 20 years in Bollywood. She made her debut in the film “Boom” alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan, which was released on September 19, 2003.

On the work front, Katrina is gearing up for the release of her highly-anticipated film, “Tiger 3,” alongside Salman Khan. The film is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and aims to become the biggest cinematic universe in the country. The teaser of the film has already garnered significant attention on social media platforms.

Additionally, Katrina will also be seen in the film “Merry Christmas” with Vijay Sethupathi. Directed Sriram Raghavan, the film is described as a genre-defying crime thriller and is set to release on December 15, 2023.

Overall, Katrina Kaif’s immense popularity on WhatsApp highlights her strong fan base and her ability to stay connected with her followers in an engaging manner.

