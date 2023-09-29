Katrina Kaif Emerges as the Most Followed Celeb on WhatsApp Channel

Katrina Kaif, the British-Indian actress, has gained immense popularity in the Bollywood film industry. With her remarkable performances in various films, she has secured a position among the top actresses in Tinsel Town. Recently, Katrina expanded her social media presence announcing her WhatsApp Channel, alongside Twitter and Instagram. Just within a few days, she has become the most followed celebrity on the platform.

At the time of this report, Katrina Kaif has amassed a massive follower base of over 15.3 million on her WhatsApp Channel. This number surpasses the followers of singer-rapper Bad Bunny and even Mark Zuckerberg, the owner of Meta, WhatsApp’s parent company. Bad Bunny stands at 13.2 million followers, while Mark Zuckerberg’s channel boasts 10.2 million.

Expressing her gratitude towards her fans, Katrina shared a beautiful picture on her WhatsApp Channel. In the photo, she can be seen wearing an all-black outfit with an army cap, radiating joy and happiness. Along with the picture, she wrote, “All ❤️ for all 15M of you!!” This gesture reflects her appreciation for the love and support she has received from her followers.

Katrina Kaif joined WhatsApp earlier this month, on September 13. She made the announcement through a video clip on Instagram and expressed her excitement about launching her WhatsApp Channel. She mentioned that she will be sharing updates about her latest films, projects, collaborations, and news about her life. She invited her fans to join her on this journey and witness the behind-the-scenes magic that never ends.

Currently, Katrina is gearing up for the release of the highly-anticipated film, Tiger 3, in which she stars alongside Salman Khan. The film is set to hit the theaters this Diwali. Additionally, she has another project titled Merry Christmas in the pipeline, where she will be starring alongside Vijay Sethupathi.

With her captivating performances, infectious charm, and now, a massive following on WhatsApp, Katrina Kaif continues to solidify her status as one of the leading actresses in Bollywood.

Sources:

– [Source 1]

– [Source 2]