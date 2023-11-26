Katie Taylor Calls for Historic Fight at Croke Park

Katie Taylor’s recent victory over Chantelle Cameron has left the boxing world in awe once again. The undisputed world champion wasted no time in taking to social media, where she shared images of her magical night and made a passionate plea for a fight at Croke Park.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Taylor expressed her gratitude for the support she received during her fight at the 3Arena in Dublin. She then appealed to the GAA (Gaelic Athletic Association) and Eddie Hearn, her promoter, to make her dream of fighting at Croke Park a reality.

“I believe that Croke Park is the perfect venue for this momentous event,” Taylor said. “I am asking for the opportunity to fight in front of my fellow countrymen and women, to showcase what we athletes are capable of and to inspire the next generation of fighters.”

Eddie Hearn, echoing Taylor’s sentiments, called on the GAA to reconsider the current cost of hosting boxing matches at Croke Park. He stressed that this event would not only be a financial success but would also have a profound impact on tourism in Ireland.

“We are not asking for special treatment,” Hearn explained. “What we are asking is for the cost to be fair and in line with other major stadiums around the world. In order for Katie Taylor to reach the heights she deserves, we need to bring this historic fight to Ireland.”

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Why does Katie Taylor want to fight at Croke Park?

A: Katie Taylor wants to fight at Croke Park to showcase her skills in front of her fellow countrymen and women and to inspire the next generation of fighters.

Q: What is Eddie Hearn’s role in this?

A: Eddie Hearn is Katie Taylor’s promoter and has been advocating for a fair cost to host the fight at Croke Park.

Q: Why is the cost of hosting the fight at Croke Park an issue?

A: The cost of security and other expenses at Croke Park has been a stumbling block between the GAA and Matchroom. Eddie Hearn believes that the cost should be in line with other major stadiums where boxing matches are held.

Q: Who are the other draws in boxing besides Katie Taylor?

A: According to Hearn, the other draws in boxing of similar magnitude are Canelo, AJ (Anthony Joshua), and Fury.

Q: How successful have Katie Taylor’s fights been in terms of attendance?

A: Katie Taylor’s recent fights have drawn large crowds, with consecutive seven-figure gates at Madison Square Garden and the 3Arena in Dublin.