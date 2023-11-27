New Article: Katie Price’s Daughter Bunny Breaks the News of Her Mother’s Split on TikTok

In a surprising turn of events, nine-year-old Bunny, daughter of Katie Price, revealed on TikTok that her mom has split with her fiance Carl Woods. The announcement came during a live session on the popular video-sharing platform, putting an end to months of speculation.

During the TikTok live, Bunny read out a question from a fan on the screen: “Hello Kate, are you single?” As she turned to her mother for a response, she was met with silence. Undeterred, Bunny faced the camera and answered the fan’s query herself, confirming that her mom is indeed single.

While Katie Price is yet to confirm her relationship status, signs of trouble between her and Carl Woods have been mounting in recent times. The couple reportedly unfollowed each other on social media, and Katie evaded answering questions about their relationship during a TikTok Q&A session.

Speculation intensified further when Katie intentionally avoided mentioning her previous husband-to-be, raising suspicions among her dedicated fanbase. With four significant clues pointing towards a breakup, fans are convinced that there is no going back for Katie and Carl.

The couple had previously removed pictures of each other from their Instagram accounts, with Carl even temporarily deleting a picture with Katie’s step-daughter, Princess Andre. Additionally, Carl’s failure to publicly wish Katie a happy birthday and Katie’s decision to ditch her engagement ring during a night out in Spain added fuel to the breakup rumors.

Katie Price, a well-known figure in the entertainment industry, has had a tumultuous love life, with three previous marriages to her name. From her marriage to Peter Andre to her divorced relationships with Alex Reid and Kieran Hayler, Katie has experienced her fair share of heartbreak.

As fans eagerly await an official confirmation from Katie Price herself, it is clear that Bunny’s unexpected announcement on TikTok has left many surprised and curious about the future of her mother’s love life.

FAQ

Q: Is it confirmed that Katie Price has split with Carl Woods?

A: While Katie Price has not yet confirmed the news herself, her daughter Bunny revealed the split during a live TikTok session.

Q: What are the clues that suggest a breakup between Katie Price and Carl Woods?

A: The clues include the couple unfollowing each other on social media, Carl deleting and reposting a picture with Katie’s step-daughter, his failure to wish Katie a happy birthday, and Katie ditching her engagement ring during a night out.

Q: How many times has Katie Price been married?

A: Katie Price has been married three times. Her previous marriages were to Peter Andre, Alex Reid, and Kieran Hayler.

Q: What other reality shows has Katie Price appeared on?

A: Katie Price is known for her appearances on reality shows such as Celebrity Big Brother and I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.

