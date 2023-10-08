Katie Price Faces Backlash for Singing Skills

Katie Price, the former glamour model, received heavy criticism on social media after sharing a preview of her upcoming single on The Katie Price Show podcast. The 45-year-old played a snippet of her cover of “We Don’t Have to Take Our Clothes Off,” originally sung Jermaine Stewart in 1986.

While some followers took to the comments section to ridicule Katie’s singing abilities, others showed support for her attempt to relaunch her music career. However, a majority of comments expressed disbelief and urged her to reconsider.

Reactions included comments such as, “Someone close to her has to be honest and give her a reality check,” and “Katie, who has convinced you that you can sing because they need to be locked up.” Many followers emphasized that Katie’s singing could be described as shouting and screeching rather than effective vocalization.

Despite the negative feedback, Katie Price remains determined to pursue her music ambitions. Some supporters advised others to refrain from commenting if they didn’t have anything positive to say.

The original “We Don’t Have to Take Our Clothes Off” song has been covered multiple artists over the years, including Clea, Lil’ Chris, and Ella Eyre. It is considered a classic in the R&B genre.

It is not uncommon for public figures to face backlash on social media. While constructive criticism is valuable, it is important to remember the impact our words can have on others.

