Australian tennis player Alex de Minaur has made quite the impact in the early days of the new year, securing victories over some of the biggest names in the sport. His impressive run started with a win over Novak Djokovic, the most successful men’s tennis player of all time, at the United Cup in Perth on January 3rd. Not only did de Minaur break Djokovic’s 43-match winning streak on Australian soil, but he also ended the Serb’s domination at the Melbourne-hosted major, where Djokovic has claimed 10 titles.

Just four days later, de Minaur continued his winning streak defeating Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Alexander Zverev, who was representing Germany at the United Cup. This victory not only solidified de Minaur’s position as Australia’s top-ranked player but also propelled him into the top 10 players in the world for the first time. The achievement was made even more special as it happened in Sydney, his hometown.

De Minaur’s exceptional performance did not stop there. In a pre-Australian Open exhibition match, he faced off against Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, the world number two and Wimbledon champion. Once again, de Minaur emerged victorious, showcasing his formidable skills and cementing his status as a rising star in the tennis world.

Off the court, de Minaur received a heartwarming message from his girlfriend, British women’s number one Katie Boulter. The usually playful and teasing Boulter expressed her pride in de Minaur’s achievements, stating that “No person deserves it more than this man. Only just the beginning.”

The couple’s playful banter has been a source of entertainment for fans throughout the year, as they navigate the challenges of the tennis circuit and support one another during tournaments. Their lively social media posts and humorous interviews showcase the stereotypical characteristics of both Aussie and British humor, captivating sports enthusiasts.

As the 2024 tennis season unfolds, fans eagerly await de Minaur’s future matches, hoping to witness more of his exceptional talent and impressive victories. With his impressive start to the year, de Minaur has certainly set the bar high for himself and is poised for an exciting season ahead.