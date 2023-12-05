Kathy Hilton Reaches Out to Nicki Minaj on Social Media

Summary: Reality TV star Kathy Hilton, known for her appearances on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” recently reached out to rapper Nicki Minaj on social media. Posting a comment on one of Nicki’s Instagram posts, Kathy asked if Nicki had read her direct message. While it’s unclear whether they are friends or just acquaintances, Kathy has expressed her admiration for Nicki in the past. Fans reacted to Kathy’s message, speculating about the nature of their relationship. Whether Nicki responded privately or not remains unknown. Despite Kathy’s social media struggles, her attempt to connect with Nicki has garnered attention online.

It appears that Kathy Hilton, a star of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” is a fan of rapper Nicki Minaj. Kathy recently left a comment on one of Nicki’s Instagram posts, asking if she had read her direct message. Although the comment has since been deleted, Kathy’s attempt at reaching out caught the attention of fans.

While it’s uncertain whether Kathy and Nicki are friends or simply acquaintances, Kathy has previously expressed her admiration for Nicki. During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Kathy revealed that Nicki is her top celebrity to follow on social media.

Nicki Minaj, who is known to be a Bravo TV super fan, has not responded publicly to Kathy’s message. However, since the rapper was active on social media the same night, it is possible that she reached out to Kathy privately.

Fans have reacted humorously to Kathy’s attempt at connecting with Nicki. Some speculate about the nature of their relationship, while others suggest that Kathy should refrain from posting after consuming chardonnay.

This is not the first time Kathy has shown her support for Nicki. In a previous Instagram Live session, Nicki asked Kathy to find “billionaire lesbians” for her and a friend.

As fans eagerly await a response from Nicki, it remains to be seen whether this interaction between Kathy Hilton and Nicki Minaj will lead to a blossoming friendship or merely a passing social media moment.

