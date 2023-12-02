New Article Title: Kathy Hilton’s Persistent Efforts to Connect with Nicki Minaj Revealed

In a recent turn of events, Kathy Hilton, known for her appearance on “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” publicly reached out to Nicki Minaj, seeking the rapper’s attention after receiving no response to her private messages. Hilton’s attempts to grab Minaj’s attention were evident in the comments section of the rapper’s Instagram post, where Hilton wrote, “Hey little Mama did you read my DM???” and pleaded with others to help her get Minaj to read her message.

Although Minaj went live on Instagram with Keyshia Cole and Monica later that night, she has yet to publicly respond to Hilton’s call-out. It remains uncertain whether Minaj has received Hilton’s private messages.

Social media quickly erupted with reactions to this peculiar exchange. One fan humorously advised Hilton to “put down the chardonnay,” while others speculated on Paris Hilton’s reaction to the situation. Despite the audience’s amusement, Hilton’s admiration for Minaj is no secret, as she frequently leaves hearts and loving emojis in the rapper’s Instagram comments. In fact, during a recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Hilton shared that Minaj is her favorite celebrity to follow on Instagram.

While the reason behind Hilton’s persistent attempts to get in touch with Minaj remains unknown, their friendship seems to extend beyond this recent interaction. In October 2022, the two had a playful exchange on Instagram Live, where Minaj jokingly asked Hilton to find “billionaire lesbians” for her and a friend. Additionally, Hilton expressed her desire to play golf with the “Anaconda” rapper during an interview in September.

As of now, Minaj has not directly responded to Hilton’s comments publicly. This ongoing saga between Hilton and Minaj provides an intriguing glimpse into the world of celebrity interactions and the lengths some individuals go to connect with their favorite stars.

