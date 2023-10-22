Kathryn Thomas Struggles with Balancing Private and Public Life on Social Media

Kathryn Thomas, a popular TV host and style influencer, has opened up about the challenges she faces with social media in her life. While she acknowledges the importance of social media for her career and personal brand, she admits struggling with finding the right balance, especially when it comes to sharing aspects of her daughters’ lives and her own online presence.

Thomas’s husband, Padraig McLoughlin, takes a different stance on social media and prefers to stay away from it. However, Thomas recognizes its significance in her career and understands the need to be present on these platforms. She and her husband have implemented certain rules to be more mindful of their phone usage around their children. They have banned phones at dinnertime and have set limits on screen time, preferring traditional television instead.

However, Thomas acknowledges the challenges she may face as her daughters grow older and become more interested in social media themselves. She hopes to delay giving them their own phones until secondary school, to protect their privacy and well-being.

In addition to discussing her relationship with social media, Thomas also opens up about her second pregnancy, which caused her a great deal of anxiety. She credits the support of a midwife who played music to lift her mood during labor for helping her through the emotional experience.

Thomas also shares how proud she is of her elder daughter, Ellie, who has embraced her role as a big sister and takes care of her younger sibling, Grace. They have developed a lovely relationship, and Thomas finds joy in watching Ellie grow into her new role.

Overall, Kathryn Thomas reveals the challenges she faces in navigating the world of social media, particularly concerning her private and public personas. She emphasizes the importance of finding a balance and being mindful of the impact social media can have on her and her family’s lives.

Sources: Irish Mail on Sunday’s Magazine, EVOKE