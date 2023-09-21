Katherine Ryan Responds to Criticism with Deadpan Humor on Social Media

Comedian Katherine Ryan has cleverly responded to a critical comment directed at her on social media with her signature wit and humor. Taking to Instagram, Ryan shared the rude message she received from an unnamed troll, which read, “Hi I’ve got no respect for you [sic].” In her deadpan style, Ryan sarcastically apologized for her absence from social media, jokingly attributing it to the devastating impact of the troll’s comment.

While speaking to the camera, Ryan maintained a stone-faced expression, emphasizing the tongue-in-cheek nature of her response. Towards the end of the video clip, she even rolled her eyes, further conveying her exasperation. This playful reaction demonstrates Ryan’s ability to turn negativity into comedic material, showcasing her resilience in the face of criticism.

Prior to the trolling incident, Ryan had shared a series of pictures on Instagram celebrating her four-year anniversary with her partner, Bobby Kootstra. The couple’s relationship dates back to their teenage years in Canada, and they recently entered into a civil partnership in 2019. Since reuniting, they have welcomed two children together, in addition to Katherine’s daughter from a previous relationship.

Displaying her love and appreciation for Kootstra, Ryan used the hashtag “four more years” alongside heartfelt words describing him as a superhunk, excellent dad, brilliant cook, semi-pro golfer, and secret comedian. She expressed her admiration for their shared ability to engage in witty banter and conveyed her love and commitment to him.

Ryan’s response to the critical comment showcases her ability to use humor as a powerful tool to overcome negativity and maintain a lighthearted perspective. By addressing the troll’s comment in a way that mocks its impact, she demonstrates her resilience and her refusal to let negativity bring her down.

Definitions:

– Deadpan: a comedic delivery style characterized a deliberately impassive or expressionless demeanor.

– Tongue-in-cheek: a phrase used to describe humor that is ironic, subtly sarcastic, or insincere.

