Kath & Kim Season 4 Now Streaming on Netflix: How to Watch

Australian comedy television series, Kath & Kim Season 4, created Gina Riley and Jane Turner, is now available to stream on Netflix. The show, set in the fictional suburb of Fountain Lakes in Melbourne, Victoria, follows the day-to-day lives of Kath Day-Knight and her daughter Kimberly.

Season 4, which originally aired from August 19, 2007, to October 14, 2007, consists of eight episodes and is produced Rick McKenna, Mark Ruse, Laura Waters, and Susannah Mott. The cast includes Jane Turner as Kath Day-Knight, Gina Riley as Kim Craig, Magda Szubanski as Sharon Strzelecki, Glenn Robbins as Kel Knight, and many more.

To watch Kath & Kim Season 4 and the previous seasons on Netflix, follow these steps:

