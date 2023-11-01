Title: Kate Upton Dazzles Fans with Debut TikTok as She Showcases Throwback Dance Moves

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Kate Upton recently joined the TikTok frenzy, and her first-ever video is already capturing the hearts of fans. In a nostalgic moment, Upton showcased her dance skills grooving to The Cali Swag District’s 2010 hit, “Teach Me How to Dougie,” a dance she first introduced over a decade ago.

Sporting an orange tank top and olive green cargo pants, Upton’s video quickly garnered attention, accumulating over 67,000 views and leaving fans in awe of her debut on the platform. One ecstatic fan commented, “This is wild! Such an iconic first TikTok,” while another eagerly urged her to create more TikToks, exclaiming, “Awesome! Make more TikToks!”

Aside from her TikTok adventure, Upton also shared some Halloween memories on her Instagram account. In a photo collage featuring her husband, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, and their 4-year-old daughter, Genevieve, Upton showcased their family’s favorite Halloween looks. Captioning the post, she expressed their dedication to the holiday, saying, “As you can tell, we take Halloween very seriously nowadays… Norman has always slayed no matter what tho,” referring to their beloved pet.

Verlander, who recently completed his 18th MLB season, received a warm welcome back to Houston after being traded back to the Astros from the New York Mets in August. Fans eagerly expressed their excitement for the couple’s return, with one individual proclaiming, “Welcome back to Houston! Can’t wait to have your hubby and you back in town.” Upton and Verlander celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary this month, and the couple has experienced the joy of winning two World Series titles together with the Astros in 2017 and 2022.

Houston’s postseason run came to an end in October when they were defeated the Texas Rangers in Game 7 of the ALCS. As the Rangers currently hold a 3-1 series lead against the Arizona Diamondbacks, they stand one game away from clinching the championship.

