New TikTok Star Kate Upton Woos Viewers With First-Ever Dance Video

In a surprising move, former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Kate Upton has joined the world of TikTok and is already winning hearts with her first-ever dance video. The 31-year-old celebrity delighted fans showcasing her dance skills to the tune of The Cali Swag District’s hit song from 2010, “Teach Me How to Dougie.” Despite the song being over a decade old, Upton’s moves are as flawless as ever.

In the video, which has garnered more than 67,000 views, Upton is seen grooving to the music while sporting an orange tank top and olive green cargo pants. Fans quickly took to social media to express their excitement and admiration for Upton’s debut on TikTok. One fan described the video as “wild” and hailed it as an “iconic first TikTok.” Others encouraged Upton to create more content on the platform.

Beyond her TikTok venture, Upton also shared some of her family’s favorite Halloween looks on Instagram, showcasing her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander, and their 4-year-old daughter, Genevieve. Verlander recently completed his 18th MLB season and returned to the Astros after a brief stint with the New York Mets. Upton received a warm welcome from Astros fans when Verlander rejoined the team, with many expressing their excitement for the couple’s return to Houston.

With two World Series titles already under his belt, Verlander is a well-known figure in the baseball world. Despite the Astros’ early exit from the postseason this year, fans are hopeful for a strong comeback in the next season.

FAQ

1. Who is Kate Upton?

Kate Upton is a former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and actress known for her appearances in various fashion magazines and films.

2. What is Kate Upton’s first TikTok video about?

Upton’s first TikTok video features her dancing to the song “Teach Me How to Dougie” The Cali Swag District.

3. How many views has Kate Upton’s TikTok video received?

As of now, Upton’s TikTok video has been viewed over 67,000 times.

4. Who is Kate Upton married to?

Kate Upton is married to Justin Verlander, a professional baseball player for the Houston Astros.

5. Has Justin Verlander won any World Series titles?

Yes, Justin Verlander has won two World Series titles with the Houston Astros in 2017 and 2022.