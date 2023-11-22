New Season of Star Trek: Prodigy Coming to Netflix in 2024

Exciting news for Star Trek fans! Netflix has announced that they will be releasing the first season of Star Trek: Prodigy on December 25, with the second season set to follow sometime in 2024. The animated series, which features Kate Mulgrew as Admiral Janeway, has already garnered a lot of anticipation.

Mulgrew, who previously portrayed Galina “Red” Reznikov on Orange is the New Black, expressed her excitement on Twitter about Prodigy coming to Netflix. She thanked the streaming channel for picking up the series and bringing it to fans just in time for Christmas.

The creative team behind Prodigy, believing that the series would find another home, continued working on it even after its initial cancellation. Their dedication paid off, as the show was eventually picked up Netflix. A First Look trailer for the second season was released in September, further boosting fans’ hopes and excitement.

Season two of Prodigy promises to bring even more surprises for the audience. Fans will get to find out what has happened with Gwyn, who left her friends to return to Solum. They will also have the opportunity to meet The Doctor from Voyager, played Robert Picardo, and be introduced to a new ship. Additionally, Admiral Janeway will continue her search for her friend and former colleague, Captain Chakotay.

The news of Prodigy’s return has been met with overwhelming enthusiasm from fans, who are eagerly awaiting the new season. This series has proved to be a standout in the Star Trek franchise and its continuation is definitely something to celebrate.

FAQs

Q: When will the first season of Star Trek: Prodigy be released on Netflix?

A: The first season of Star Trek: Prodigy will be released on December 25.

Q: When can we expect the second season of Star Trek: Prodigy?

A: The second season of Star Trek: Prodigy is set to premiere in 2024.

Q: Who will be returning to the show?

A: Kate Mulgrew will be reprising her role as Admiral Janeway in Star Trek: Prodigy.

Q: What can we expect from the upcoming season?

A: Season two of Prodigy will delve into the fate of Gwyn, introduce new characters and a new ship, and continue Admiral Janeway’s search for Captain Chakotay.