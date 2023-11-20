Kate Middleton Prepares for Annual Christmas Special

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, is bringing holiday cheer and joy to her Instagram followers with her latest post. In a series of photos, she is seen elegantly decorating a Christmas tree, donning a stylish white turtleneck sweater that perfectly complements the festive season. However, this is no ordinary tree-trimming activity. The Duchess of Cambridge is actually preparing for the filming of her annual Christmas special.

The caption of the Instagram post revealed, “A very special Carol Service, coming soon. Together At Christmas with @earlychildhood is returning to Westminster Abbey on Friday 8 December. This will be a special moment to thank all those who do so much to support babies, young children and families in our communities across the UK. We can’t wait for you to join us too – tune in on @ITV, Christmas Eve.”

This year marks the third consecutive year that Kate has hosted this special Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey. The Mirror reports that the lineup of performers for the event includes renowned artists such as Beverley Knight, Adam Lambert, Jacob Collier, Freya Ridings, and James Bay. With such a talented group, the concert promises to be a memorable and enchanting experience for viewers.

As a dedicated mother of three, it is no surprise that Princess Catherine is strongly committed to supporting and advocating for young children. Her new campaign, Shaping Us, is entirely focused on ensuring the well-being and development of children during their formative years. It is heartwarming to see that she is extending this mission to her annual Christmas special, where she will undoubtedly highlight the importance of early childhood support and care.

Last year, the Together at Christmas event saw the Princess of Wales attending alongside her husband, Prince William, and their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Kate turned heads in a stunning maroon Eponine coat dress and matching pumps. With anticipation building, royal followers are eagerly waiting to see what fashionable ensemble she will grace us with this year.

So, get ready to be captivated the Princess of Wales as she spreads warmth, kindness, and holiday cheer this Christmas season. Join her on Christmas Eve on ITV as she hosts the Together At Christmas Carol Service, celebrating those who dedicate their efforts to the well-being of families and children across the UK.

