Reviving Retro Trends: The Resurgence of Crimped Hair

Crimped hair, a trend from the ’80s and ’90s, is making a bold comeback in the beauty world. Celebrities and style icons are embracing this nostalgic hairstyle and putting their own modern twist on it.

Instead of following a rulebook, stars are experimenting with different variations of crimped hair. Some opt for tighter crimps that resemble mermaid waves, while others embrace the distinctly retro geometric patterns. The versatility of this trend allows for personalization and creativity.

Creating crimped hair doesn’t necessarily require a special crimping device. Alternating curling iron clamps and weaving in braids of different sizes can achieve a similar effect. In fact, celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton went the extra mile for Kim Kardashian’s disco-style crimps, using a bent wire hanger to mold the strands and create long-lasting grooves.

Celebrities like Keke Palmer, Kim Kardashian, Kate Hudson, Beyoncé, and Margot Robbie have been seen rocking crimped hairstyles that range from ultra-glossy and satisfyingly long to playful and retro. Some have added fluffiness to their tight crimps, while others incorporate undone braids for an effortlessly cool look.

To add a touch of crimping without fully committing, Ariana Grande opts for crimping only a small portion of her signature ponytail, adding dimension to her ombré color blend. Gabrielle Union, on the other hand, showcases soft and subtle crimps that are barely there, perfect for an everyday look.

Whether it’s a replica of a ’90s Barbie or a colorful rainbow overlay, crimped hair is finding its way back into the mainstream fashion scene. This revival of retro trends demonstrates that beauty is often cyclical, with new generations embracing and reinventing the styles of decades past.

So, if you’re looking to switch up your hairstyle and make a bold statement, why not give crimped hair a try? It’s a versatile trend that allows for personalization and offers a nostalgic twist on modern beauty.