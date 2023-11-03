Induction Night: Kate Bush’s Absence and Appreciation

Tonight, music fans around the world will gather to celebrate the induction of Kate Bush into the prestigious Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. However, despite the excitement surrounding this momentous occasion, Kate Bush will not be present at the event. Known for her rare public appearances and her absence from the American music scene since the ’90s, it comes as no surprise that Bush won’t be gracing Brooklyn’s Barclays Center with her presence tonight.

Although we won’t have the pleasure of seeing her in person, Kate Bush did make a statement expressing her gratitude for the honor. In her heartfelt statement, she humbly acknowledged the recognition: “I’m afraid I won’t be able to attend the ceremony tonight, but for me, the real honor is knowing that you felt I deserved it.” Bush also took the opportunity to express her admiration for fellow inductee Bernie Taupin, Elton John’s esteemed writing partner.

Looking back on her journey, Bush reminisced about her idol, Elton John, and the influence he had on her as a young aspiring musician. She acknowledged that his music inspired her to become a songwriter and expressed her joy at sharing the induction night with Taupin, whom she credited as an incredible lyricist.

While Kate Bush may be absent physically, her impact on the music industry remains undeniable. Last year’s unexpected resurgence of her track “Running Up That Hill” serves as a testament to her enduring artistry. Bush expressed her gratitude to her fans who voted for her induction, acknowledging their role in keeping her music alive.

Tonight’s induction ceremony at the Barclays Center will showcase an array of remarkable talent and pay tribute to the artists who have shaped the landscape of rock and roll. Kate Bush’s absence may disappoint some, but her legacy continues to resonate with music lovers worldwide. As the ceremony unfolds, performers and fans alike will celebrate the indelible mark left this extraordinary artist.

