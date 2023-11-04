Kate Bush Thanks Fans and Honors Fellow Inductees in Letter for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Kate Bush, the iconic singer-songwriter, will not be attending the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Brooklyn, New York. In a heartfelt letter uploaded to her website, Bush expressed her gratitude to fans and acknowledged the honor bestowed upon her.

While unable to attend the ceremony, Bush conveyed her appreciation, stating, “the real honor is knowing that you felt I deserved it.” She acknowledged that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has welcomed her into a roster of overwhelming talent, expressing her gratitude for being recognized the American music industry.

The 38th iteration of the induction ceremony will take place tonight at 8 p.m. ET and will be live-streamed for the first time on Disney+. Alongside Bush, esteemed artists such as Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliot, Willie Nelson, George Michael, Rage Against the Machine, and The Spinners will be honored during the event.

In her letter, Bush took the opportunity to congratulate fellow inductee Bernie Taupin, known for his songwriting partnership with Elton John. Taupin is recognized in the Musical Excellence category. Bush expressed her admiration for Taupin and highlighted the inspiration she drew from his incredible lyricism.

Reflecting on her own journey and the impact of music, Bush stated, “Music is at the core of who I am.” She shared her childhood admiration for Elton John, who influenced her musical aspirations. Today, she finds herself sharing the induction event with Taupin, a testament to the dreams and dedication that music can inspire.

Although she won’t be present at the ceremony, Bush’s gratitude towards her fans and fellow inductees is evident in her heartfelt letter. Her music continues to resonate with listeners, and her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is a testament to her undeniable talent and influence.

FAQ

1. Why won’t Kate Bush be attending the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony?

Kate Bush has expressed her regret at not being able to attend the ceremony but has conveyed her gratitude for the honor and recognition.

2. Who are some of the other artists being honored at the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony?

Aside from Kate Bush, the ceremony will honor artists such as Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliot, Willie Nelson, George Michael, Rage Against the Machine, and The Spinners, among others.

3. Who is Bernie Taupin, and why was he mentioned in Kate Bush’s letter?

Bernie Taupin is a renowned songwriter and is recognized in the Musical Excellence category. He is known for his longtime collaboration with Elton John and his exceptional lyricism, which inspired Kate Bush throughout her career.